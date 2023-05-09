Single-lane traffic on Highway 99, north of Lillooet, due to flooding

Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

There were no slides or debris overnight on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, which the province closed prevent any accidents.

However, Highway 99, north of Lillooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry said fortunately there were no overnight slides and staff assess the highway at first light and it was reopened at 7 a.m.

This follows the ministry closing the highway overnight Monday (May 8) due to the potential risk for slides. Highway 99 was set to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast for the region, which the ministry said could trigger mud or debris flows down “known slide paths.”

Drive BC’s “Major Events” page notes that Highway 99, in both directions, is operating single-lane, alternating traffic for about a kilometre due to flooding between Basil Road and Veasy Lake Road, which is about 68 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The last update from Drive BC was at 8:33 a.m., but it says to expect delays.

The ministry added the water has receded between Basil and Veasy Lake, but there is still single-lane alternating traffic.

