Chance of showers with a high of 8 degrees today. Environment Canada image

Showers continue in Campbell River Wednesday

Grey with a chance of showers for most of the day today, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast is mainly cloudy through the morning, reaching a high of 6 degrees by noon. Things get a bit wetter, with a chance of showers for the rest of the day. A few showers expected this evening.

Thursday that pattern will continue into the morning and through the day.

On the roads construction continues between 2700 North Island Highway and 2770 North Island Highway in Campbell River. Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Feb. 28. Crews will be in the southbound middle and turning lane. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and personnel.

IN THE NEWS:

Kin Canada celebrates 100 years of supporting community

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Tax requisition same, tip fees up for solid waste in Comox, Strathcona regions
51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

