B.C. Premier John Horgan tours an expanded health clinic in Sooke, June 12, 2020. (B.C. government)

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

B.C. has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 for June 19, bringing the province’s total since the pandemic began to 2,790.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks in the health care system in the previous 24 hours, with coronavirus outbreak measures still in place at six long-term care or assisted living facilities in the Lower Mainland and one in an acute-care hospital.

The province has not seen a death related to COVID-19 in the past week, after recording 168 deaths since the pandemic began. There are currently 178 active cases, with most people recovering in self-isolation at home, 11 people being treated in B.C. hospitals, six in intensive care.

more to come…

