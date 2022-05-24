Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

Reports indicate the logging truck lost its load on top of a truck

  • May. 24, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • News

A serious crash involving a logging truck and a pickup truck has closed the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off Cumberland Road Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, the road is blocked and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Reports indicate the logging truck lost its load on top of a truck and emergency personnel are on scene including the Cumberland Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information from official sources becomes available.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Previous story
Ukraine refugees, now in B.C., bear witness to ordeal of war
Next story
Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Just Posted

Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. A fundraising barbecue and yard sale on June 5 at the Coastal Credit Union on Quadra Island will benefit paramedics4paramedics' efforts. Photo courtesy paramedics4paramedics
Barbecue, car-boot and bake sale to raise funds of ambulances for Ukraine

A close race between two Kawasaki riders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Motocross revs up after two years away

First Aid workers and good samaritans await the ambulance’s arrival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Rider taken to hospital after Campbell River motocross crash