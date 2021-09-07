A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C.

Deleted American report of quake near Kitimat a computer glitch, Canadian official says

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Bird says the automated system isn’t perfect at processing data.

She says it’s possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency’s website have been deleted.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

A barge moored in Gowlland Harbour that sunk Sept. 3. Photo courtesy Tyler Jansen.
Sunk barge off Quadra Island frustrating neighbours

Campbell Riverite Barry Watchorn captured this spectacular image of morning rowers on the Tyee Pool in Discovery Passage just off the mouth of the Campbell River on Friday, Sept. 4. Photo by Barry Watchorn
Sunrise on Campbell River’s Tyee Pool

Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps
RCMP searching Zeballos area for man who allegedly pointed a gun

Local mothers and other interested parties travelled to Victoria to voice their opinions to Highways Minister Phil Gaglardi. Campbell River Courier-Islander photo
Inland Island Highway has shaped the commmunity that fought for its completion 20 years ago