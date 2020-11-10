Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)

Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district is informing students, staff and parents about another case of COVID-19 at Dover Bay Secondary.

According to a social media post from Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools, the additional COVID-19 exposure happened Nov. 2 and Nov. 5-6 and the individual is “already at home isolating and not in attendance.”

The school district reported Saturday about a COVID-19 case at Dover Bay, and Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, said both individuals are in the same cohort at the school. He said two cases are now classified as a cluster.

“Over the weekend, after the first exposure, we did send crews to the school for some extra cleaning and my assumption is that that will again happen,” Burgos said, adding that disinfectant sprayers are being used once everyone leaves school facilities and high-touch points are wiped down.

Burgos said “there’s definitely anxiety in the community,” but added that he thinks that’s true across the province. He said Nanaimo-Ladysmith has been fortunate that Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 case numbers have been low.

“That being said, this is a reminder that we do have to be diligent and make sure that if we’re not feeling well, to stay home, and wear a mask when you’re outside of the cohort,” he said. “As a district, we do take this very seriously. The cleaning does not stop and will not stop.”

The school district noted that Island Health officials are working on contract tracing. Dover Bay’s entire school community is notified about positive COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Nanaimo’s Dover Bay Secondary School reports COVID-19 case

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of ‘forgotten’ Korean War alive

Just Posted

This Kestrel Ridge home in Kelowna is one of the prize homes in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery. A Campbell River couple won the grand prize and gets a choice of this home or one of six others or cash. Dream Lottery website
Campbell River couple wins dream home lottery

A couple of Campbell River residents have hit the jackpot by winning… Continue reading

Crews attended a fire at the Rod and Reel Resort on Nov. 9, 2020. File Photo by Mike Chouinard, Campbell River Mirror
Resort cabin near Campbell River burns down

One injured in incident

A Mainroad North Island Contracting snowplow clears a North Island highway. Mainroad photo
Got questions about winter highway maintenance? Mainroad’s got the answers

Mainroad North Island Contracting has launched a new public education resource on… Continue reading

The annual Christmas artisan market is usually held at the Campbell River Art Gallery but the 2020 version has been cancelled due to COVID-19 complications. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River Art Gallery’s annual Christmas Artisan Market cancelled, replaced by Fine Arts Fair

The Campbell River Art Gallery’s annual Christmas Artisan Market has fallen victim… Continue reading

Robert Johnston-Harper (extreme left) with his siblings. The 13-year-old will get a prosthetic eye after a recent injury led to the removal of his eye. His grandmother Laura Johnston has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her “miracle” grandchild who has been fighting medical conditions since birth. (Submitted photo)
A Vancouver Island grandmother is raising funds for grandson’s prosthetic eye

An injury led to the removal of 13-year-old Robert Johnston-Harper’s left eye

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Most Read