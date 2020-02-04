Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

B.C.’s second case of novel coronavirus from China has been confirmed by testing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal health region, who had contact with visitors from Wuhan, the city in China where the new influenza-like virus was identified. The visitors are still staying with her, Henry said.

Public health officials are following up with “a very small number of close contacts” with the woman after she became ill a few days ago, Henry told reporters Tuesday at a briefing at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

