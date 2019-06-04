Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

RCMP have suspended a search for a man who was swept away in the fast-moving Peace River last week.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says jet boats and aircraft had been assisting searchers who were on the ground.

She says a dive team was called in, but it was not safe for them to be in the water.

Mounties are not releasing the missing man’s name, but an online fundraising page to help his family identifies him as Aaron Kingma.

Campaign organizer Angie Fallis Patterson writes that Kingma was an amazing husband and father to two daughters, 9 and 1.

A Facebook memorial page says he was from Amsterdam and lived in Calgary.

The GoFundMe page says Kingma had been fishing with some friends by Hudson’s Hope, B.C., along the Peace River last Wednesday when he was swept away by the strong current.

“He tried to swim to safety but was taken under by the undertow and did not resurface,” it said. ”Aaron is still considered missing and despite the amazing efforts and countless hours of search and rescue along with local volunteers they have not been able to locate him.”

The fundraiser page says Kingma was close to his parents, Bill and Katherine, who hold onto hope their son will be found.

An A&W restaurant in the Calgary neighbourhood of Auburn Bay is also raising funds for Kingma’s family. It will donate $1 to the family from every combo sold next Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles
Next story
Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

Just Posted

Campbell River’s youngest heroes run for the BC Children’s Hospital

Third annual Super Hero Run raised about $15,000 by Saturday

VIDEO: Campbell River Art Gallery to showcase Syrian films at Timberline

Feature-length documentary ‘I Am the Revolution’ and two short films to be screened

Campbell River model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

Competition raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

OUR VIEW: Don’t boil your best buddy in a hot car this summer

Consider how your dog feels shut up in that killing sauna

Carihi Tyees Senior Girls’ Soccer wins silver during provincial games in Campbell River

St. Thomas More Collegiate of Burnaby wins final game 4-0

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Suspect grabbed the buttocks of two different women in 10-minute span on Bowen Road

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Most Read