SD72 raises alarm on fraudulent fundraiser in Campbell River

Someone has been using a Carihi trip to Guatemala to solicit money in the community, the school district says

A report of a fraudulent soliciting effort using the Carihi Secondary name has raised alarms at the Campbell River School District.

In a Feb. 19 social media post, the school district said it learned that someone has been canvassing the community to solicit funds for a Carihi school trip to Guatemala, despite there being no school trip planned to the country this year.

“While the school has had trips to Guatemala in the past, there is no trip planned for this school year and this is not an approved fundraiser by the school or school district,” the school district said.

It’s letting community members know that if they have concerns about a fundraising effort taking place on behalf of an SD72 school, to ask to see a letter or information from the school, or to call the school office to confirm the fundraiser’s legitimacy.

“We are always appreciative of the community support our schools receive in their fundraising efforts to provide enhanced learning opportunities for students,” the school district said.

The incident has been reported to police.

