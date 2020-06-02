SD72 drops some bus routes, adds others

A portion of Campbell River School District’s bus routes have been cancelled for the month of June.

The district said it doesn’t have a large enough fleet of buses to be able to offer service that honours physical distancing requirements and running multiple trips would have “significant” delays for students arriving and leaving school.

However not all routes are cancelled. The district is still providing bus service for special needs students, First Nation communities, elementary-aged students in Oyster River who attend Ocean Grove Elementary and Quadra Island, Cortes Island and Sayward.

“All other routes have had to be cancelled and students who usually ride those other routes will need to make alternate transportation arrangements,” the school district said.

Routes 1 through 7 have been cancelled, while Routes 8 – 12 remain the same. Route 16 has been modified and four new routes (A, B, C, D) have been added.

Children who ride the bus will need a daily health check so the district is asking families to have a responsible adult wait at the stop with their child in the morning as unwell students will have to go home.

A full list of the bus routes is available here.

