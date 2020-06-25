FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, June 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

B.C. recorded 19 new cases, one epidemiologically linked case and two deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday (June 25).

That brings the total number of test positive cases in B.C. to 2,869. One of the new cases was the first public school teacher in the province to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual teaches in the Fraser Health region, but Dr. Bonnie Henry said “none of the students are expose.

There are currently 179 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Fifteen patients are in hospital, with seven in ICU. B.C’s total death toll due to the virus is 173.

More to come.

Coronavirus

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

