Health Minister Ginette Petipas Taylor unveiled an overhauled Canada Food Guide in early 2019. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health community

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of ‘spreading lies’

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing criticism from nutrition experts today after he pledged to review the new Canada Food Guide should the Tories win power this fall.

Scheer, who spoke at an annual meeting of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon on Wednesday, says the process to craft the new version of the document designed to assist Canadians in meeting their dietary needs was flawed and that his party wants to ensure the guide reflects what ”science tells us.”

The Dietitians of Canada tweeted that Canada’s new Food Guide is most definitely based on science, adding it encourages people to eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein foods, including dairy.

The Canadian Digestive Health Foundation says Scheer’s comments were not backed up or founded by any scientific data, adding it supports the current direction of Canada’s Food Guide.

ALSO READ: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

An overhauled version of the document was publicly released in January and did away with food groups and portion sizes, focusing instead on broader guidelines including eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of “spreading lies” about the guide and says it was enthusiastically welcomed by Canadians and celebrated as a world-leading document.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police lay charges against man accused of forging signature of Oilers superstar

Just Posted

Dogwood traffic between Merecroft and Robron a growing concern

Residents and businesses in the area have asked for a new crosswalk at Dogwood and Cortez

City ‘temporarily secures’ railing following near-miss for toddler in Campbell River

Contracted welder will later make a permanent repair, according to Campbell River city staff

First Open Heart Society gifts $25,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) received a $25,000 gift from the… Continue reading

Chinook retention begins in Campbell River, but amid new size limit

DFO calls measures ‘difficult but necessary’ following rockslide on Fraser River

Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Film features Chez Monique, an off-the-grid restaurant on West Coast Trail in B.C.

“The story we are trying to share is of the loving haven they created and sustained for decades.”

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Man involved in beating and tasering over a drug debt to be sentenced in Nanaimo

Colin Damen Gary Lamontagne pleaded guilty to charges, including aggravated assault

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Most Read