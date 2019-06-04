In a video, Sayward School students make their case for a new playground. Screenshot

Sayward School among finalists for new playground

Voting through June 23 for BCAA’s Play Here contest

Sayward School is one of six sites around the province picked as a finalist in the BCAA Play Here competition.

The winning site will win a new playground. People can vote up to four times each up until June 23. They can vote through Facebook, Google, Twitter and email.

The school’s parent advisory council has been fundraising for a new playground for more than five years as the current site is almost 25 years old.

“The majority of the structure is constructed from wood which is deteriorating as it ages,” the school’s submission says. “The new playground will be constructed of materials that are built to last for many generations, and will add several additional elements not included in the current playground configuration. It will also increase the playground footprint, allowing more children to play and provide numerous areas to explore.”

The students also submitted a YouTube video in which they deliver a cheer about how important a playground would be for the school and community. The submission notes the choices for play spaces are the aging ones in the community or ones in Campbell River more than 75 kilometres away.

The playground has been identified as needing replacement and is on the school district’s application for playground funding through the Ministry of Education, though the province only approves some requests each year.

RELATED STORY: Expansion, replacement and seismic work are top requests for Campbell River School District

BCAA’s Play Here contest identifies play spaces around B.C. in need of revitalization. At the end of the contest period on June 23, the three play spaces, as voted by British Columbians, will receive upgrade work worth up to $100,000 and the remaining finalists will receive runner-up prizes of $30,000 (fourth place), $20,000 (fifth place), and $10,000 (sixth place).

Another Vancouver Island site, the Black Creek Community Centre, is also among the finalists.

RELATED STORY: Regional District questions authenticity of playground petition

For more information or two vote, go to the Play Here website at https://www.bcaaplayhere.com/. You can then sign in through Facebook, Google, Twitter or email to make your choice.

Employee shaken as central Island liquor store robbed at gunpoint
Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

