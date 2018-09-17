Sayward nearly loses school board trustee position

Gail Kirschner has served as the Sayward Trustee on the Board of Education for School District 72 for the past four years but is not seeking re-election this year, and as of 24 hours before the nomination deadline, neither was anyone else.

With a population of just over 300, the number of people in Sayward available to hold these positions is small. With nobody available to fill the position, parents and staff at the Sayward School were feeling nervous.

“Parents had approached several people, but nobody was able to take it on this term and we were running out of options. We were scared that if the position wasn’t filled there was a possibility that not only would Sayward not have a voice for the four year term, but that the position may not be open for nomination again in the future, leaving us without someone to represent our area and our kids” said Melissa Coates, a Sayward parent.

A last-minute suggestion amongst the parents was a resident who had recently moved back to the community with her family, which included a soon-to-be school age daughter, and would be a good fit for the position, if she was willing to do it.

“We approached her the day before the deadline and initially she wasn’t sure but after reading up on the duties and requirements and the importance of our community having a trustee, she agreed to be nominated for the position,” Coates said Coates.

Shannon Briggs, 33, is now the single candidate running for the position in her area.

“Some parents that I’ve known since I was a kid came flying out of the school when they realized I was at the playground with my daughter and they were so excited to ask me to run,” Brigg said. “Their excitement was contagious and after learning about the position, I walked to the Village Office next door to pick up a nomination package and sent it in that night!”

Briggs, who lived in Sayward until she was 18, completed her Social Work Degree at the University of Victoria and worked as a Diversity Projects Coordinator at the Immigrant Welcome Centre of North Vancouver Island for six years.

“I love being be back in my hometown and am honoured that they thought of me. I’m eager to learn the ins-and-outs from the long-term board members and to continue to foster my passion for education and diversity awareness while representing my community,” Briggs said.

Voting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20 but briggs will be acclaimed as the trustee for the Sayward electoral area in School District 72. Sayward, like Quadra Island, is guaranteed a seat on the board of school trustees and if no one stood for election, the seat would be unoccupied. Campbell River has five seats on the school board and currently has 12 candidates vying for those seats.

Vigil for Jessica Patrick
Next week is Bus2Work Week in Campbell River

