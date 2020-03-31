Sayward Clean Up Days postponed in April

July event to go as scheduled until further notice

Sayward residents will have to hold on to waste that is too large for curbside pickup as the Sayward Clean Up Days have been postponed until further notice. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The first of three scheduled Sayward Clean Up Days put on by Comox Strathcona Waste Management has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was to be held on April 18 and 19, and will be rescheduled at a later date, which will be communicated in advance. The event gives residents a chance to dispose of larger items that cannot be taken by regular curbside pickup. Typically accepted items include appliances, car batteries, tires and furniture.

CWSM recommends those with access to curbside pickup continue to use the service, and those without limit their visits to the Campbell River Landfill. Payment at the landfill is credit or debit only, and limited drop off stalls are open. Only two vehicles will be able to access the recycling depot at a time, and opening times at the landfill may be delayed to allow for disinfection of equipment.

Three dates for the Sayward Clean Up had been committed to by CWSM in 2020. Plans are to continue with the event scheduled in July, unless otherwise noted. The April event will be held at a later date.

Sayward’s recycling depot is open, but people are asked to use social distancing and to sort their material ahead of arrival.

RELATED: Limit traffic to landfills, says Comox Strathcona Waste Management

Campbell River area under provincial open burn ban



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsSaywardwaste disposal