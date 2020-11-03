(Village of Sayward)

Sayward all candidates meeting cancelled ahead of Nov.21 byelection

Four out of five candidates declined to attend, citing vulnerability to COVID-19

A Sayward all candidates meeting that was scheduled for Nov.7 ahead of the byelection was cancelled partially because four out of five candidates expressed concerns about the lack of proper COVID-19 safety provisions.

A resident’s group that organized the meeting for the candidates at the Kelsey centre sent out notices to each of the candidates via Canada Post.

Only one candidate (mayoral) agreed to attend, leading to the meeting being cancelled.

Notice of the meeting was also posted in Sayward’s newsletter by council member Bill Ives, where the number of attendees was limited to 50.

Although not an official meeting organized by the council, Sayward’s acting mayor Norm Kirschner confirmed that the meeting was cancelled.

In response to the meeting notice, mayoral candidate Joyce Ellis and council candidates Sue Poulsen, Tom Tinsley and Mike Marsh sent a letter with their reason for not wanting to attend the meeting. The letter was also posted on a Sayward social media group.

Having received a notice via the mail, the four candidates said that it failed to mention any details about the hosting organizers, moderator, agenda or format for asking questions. They also said that they were not given the opportunity to say if they were available to attend at the stated date and time on the notice.

“The recent increase in COVID-19 pandemic cases has guidelines stating to restrict the size of gathering. This meeting is frivolous and unsafe in an enclosed space at this time,” read the statement.

The four candidates also said that since they are in the vulnerable at-risk age bracket, the organizers should arrange for a virtual meeting via Zoom.

Ellis has not responded to a comment request from the Mirror.

Mayoral candidate Mark Baker said that he will be renting the village hall on Nov. 7 and be available to answer any questions by residents.

Sayward’s byelection is set for Nov. 21 to fill the vacant positions of a mayor and two councillors who resigned from the post. Once elected, the new council members will be sworn in on Nov. 31.

The village has also hired a new chief administration officer, Ann MacDonald, who will join on Nov.30.

READ ALSO: Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic carfentanil found in village

Municipal electionSayward

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 dead bodies drawing eyes to the significant bush population west of Parksville

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River has decided to inject $225,000 into downtown in the next 12 months in an attempt to ‘get some tangible results’ in addressing safety concerns. Mirror File Photo
City of Campbell River to inject $225,000 into downtown safety concerns

City needs to ‘get past meetings, bloody meetings, and move on to some tangible results,’ mayor says

(Village of Sayward)
Sayward all candidates meeting cancelled ahead of Nov.21 byelection

Four out of five candidates declined to attend, citing vulnerability to COVID-19

BC Ferries’ third Island Class vessel launches at Damen Shipyard in Romania on Oct. 28, 2020. Photo courtesy BC Ferries
VIDEO: First of two new ferries slated for Quadra Island run launched in Romania

Vessel will travel to Victoria next summer and begin service in 2022

Fire crews responded to a call on Nov. 3. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River fire department respond to fire in vacant home

No injuries reported in Nov. 3 incident

Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo
Quadra Island sewer fees jump 38 per cent next year

Quathiaski Cove sewer rate to go from $575 to $795 for a single home

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Investigators remained on-site along Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek on Wednesday, Nov. 4. One officer was seen heading towards the scene in a white hazmat suit, following a large canopied transport truck. (Mandy Moraes photo)
3 dead bodies drawing eyes to the significant bush population west of Parksville

Official: ‘There are a lot of people living here, you just can’t see them’

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Most Read