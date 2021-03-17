Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)

Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

The BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) has asked the Strathcona Regional District to support their request for more time from the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans when it comes to the Discovery Islands fish farm closure decision.

The group has asked the federal government for three things: more time to mitigate the impacts of the decision to remove fish farms from the Discovery Islands east of Campbell River, the transfer of juvenile fish to ocean-based sites so they can finish their life cycle and to bring all stakeholders to the table for a more equitable process. They came to the SRD board to ask for the board’s support.

John Paul Fraser, BCSFA executive director was accompanied by communications manager Michelle Franze and Dean Dobrinsky, human resources director of MOWI Canada West for the presentation. They touched on many of the same points made publicly over the past few weeks, but also gave the directors the chance to ask questions about the situation.

RELATED: B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

“We were kind of only beginning to communicate what we could do and how we could help with economic recovery. And then Dec. 17 happened,” said Fraser. “It’s an absolutely devastating effect to our sector that we’re just beginning to get our heads around.”

After a short video titled “BC’s Salmon Farmers – #DiscoveryDamage,” the floor was opened up to directors to ask questions. Tahsis director Martin Davis started, asking the presenters why the fish farm companies were not already moving towards closed containment, since the “writing has been on the wall for a while.”

“In order to adapt and survive (a move to closed containment is) going to be what you have to do. In fact you’re fighting this decision in court. Why are you doing that?” he asked.

Dobrinsky replied that “there is not, at this point, a profitable business model for land-based salmon farming… You need a large land-base, an active water supply and an extensive amount of energy. While our company and other companies continue to look at land-base, it’s not been proven to be a financially viable industry at this point.”

“And the first question, that’s not asked, is about the people who are now in harm’s way,” added Fraser. “That should be a priority to elected officials.”

Campbell River director Charlie Cornfield agreed about the viability of the land-based farms, saying that any operations would not be built on Vancouver Island.

“It won’t be in small communities on the east coast of Vancouver Island… It’s going to be where the markets are,” he said.

Cortes Island Director Noba Anderson, however, agreed with Davis.

“I would have liked to have seen a bit more effort from the industry over all to transition,” she said. “We do care about our constituents, we do care about their jobs, we do care about their welfare, but it’s not our job to bail out an industry, even though it really impacts our communities. I’m not interested in asking for a revoking, an overturn or a delay of the decision because it’s been a long time coming.”

Since this was a delegation, no action was taken after the presentation. It may come back to the board at a later meeting.

RELATED: Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSalmon farmingStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78
Next story
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours organization, which operates its Bears of Bute Inlet wildlife viewing facility in Orford Bay, will be opening a new Homalco Adventure Centre in Campbell River this spring. Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours
Homalco First Nation to expand operations by opening new Adventure Centre in Campbell River

Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours, an a 20-year-old Indigenous community-owned business, will… Continue reading

Christine Spice with M.C. Wright and Associates Ltd. holds a spool of kelp seed ready for planting. Photo courtesy NIC
North Island College helping research kelp habitat improvements for forestry sector

Latest ocean-based research project aided by Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation

An overview of the proposed wastewater outfall for Tlowitsis First Nation – prepared by Chatwin Engineering – submitted to the Ministry of Transport.
SRD ‘cannot support’ Tlowitsis sewage outfall

Policies in Oyster Bay Buttle Lake OCP call for protection of foreshore and aquatic habitat

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police say they don’t believe the public to be at risk in the wake of incident before March 10

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read