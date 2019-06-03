Tinder. (Black Press Media files)

Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity

Dating app Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies, the country’s communications regulator said Monday.

The app was included on a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to co-operate with the FSB.

Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.

Tinder was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

ALSO READ: Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says
Next story
Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Just Posted

Kidney Walk in Campbell River raises more than $11,000

Transplant recipient glad to be alive following lifesaving procedure

Totem poles unveiled at ferry terminal on Quadra Island

Poles carved by Bradley Assu and Ted McKellar

Strathcona Regional District wants province to boost library funding

Regional district responds to library board request for local government to lobby Victoria

VIDEO: Cyclists speak out about safety concerns during Bike to Work and School Week

More than 700 local residents taking part in GoByBike BC events

New book looks at Sybil Andrews’ legacy

Second book to come out in the past six months on iconic artist from Campbell River

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

PHOTOS: Stranded grey whale on Jungle Beach Friday afternoon

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Most Read