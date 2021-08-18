Royston home damaged by early morning fire

Four occupants got out safely but are displaced because of the incident

For the second time in a month, a house has been severely damaged by fire in Royston.

Members of the Courtenay Fire Department responded to the early Wednesday morning fire on Warren Avenue in the community south of Courtenay.

The call came in at 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 18, and the department sent three trucks with 18 firefighters to the scene.

“The roof was fully involved,” Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Henderson said.

Commentary on social media indicated the fire could be seen from across the water in Comox and that neighbours were out with hoses to help while the department was on its way.

The fire appeared to start in the front area of the house, outside the structure, though the origin is still unclear.

“We don’t know what cause yet,” Henderson said. “We’re just doing investigation now.”

The crews finished at the scene about 10 a.m. though they will continue looking into the cause on site.

There were four occupants inside the house, all of whom got out safely but will be displaced for now.

RELATED STORY: Weekend fire damages home in Royston

Last month, the department responded to another fire in Royston, where a home on Ross Avenue was damaged by fire. In that case, the fire appeared to start in the carport or upper deck of the house.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Courtenay Fire Department responds to an overnight fire in Royston. Photo submitted