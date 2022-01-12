(Ronald McDonald House)

(Ronald McDonald House)

Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found

Organization provides a place to stay and other supports for families with sick children

Ronald McDonald House will find “alternate accommodation agreements” for families that do not adhere to its new COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In an email Wednesday (Jan. 12), the organization confirmed that the mandate would come into effect on Monday. A grace period will extend until Jan. 31 for families already staying in the house or family room, at which point they will need to leave if they do not have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate also applies to staff, volunteers and visitors.

According to RMH, the board of directors made the decision to “ensure we continue to meet the highest standards of health and safety and protect the vulnerable population we serve.”

There are two locations in B.C., one in Vancouver and the other in Surrey. The organization provides a place to stay and other supports for families with sick children being treated in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: B.C. vaccine protection holding as Omicron spreads, Dr. Henry says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Food delivery coming for remote Vancouver Island communities
Next story
Kent Institution outbreak grows to more than 60 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Workers picket near the Strathcona Gardens complex in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Labour minister declines to force vote in Strathcona Gardens labour dispute

Dr. Richard Stanwick speaks inside the new vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre on Jan. 6. His retirement as Island Health chief medical health officer has been delayed by a month in the face of unprecedented COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s top doc delays retirement, citing Omicron wave

The warming centre in Tahsis last week. Tahsis is one of the communities getting a delivery of food this week. Photo courtesy SRD
Food delivery coming for remote Vancouver Island communities

An OptoScale camera. Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC Ltd.
Grieg installing new camera systems to monitor farmed salmon size and health