Robber with toy gun robbed after dropping backpack of cash during B.C. arrest: RCMP

A woman who allegedly robbed a downtown Nanaimo gas bar with a toy gun ended up becoming a victim herself when another thief made off with her ill-gotten gains.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Mid Island Co-op gas station, located at 60 Victoria Cres., according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“Officers were told that the suspect had pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money from the till, then fled into the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash that was stuffed into a backpack,” noted the release.

An officer arrived on scene quickly enough to find the suspect still in the parking lot and holding what appeared to be a pistol. After she was told to drop the pistol and backpack, the officer noticed the pistol was nothing more than a plastic toy.

The woman was arrested and escorted to the officer’s police vehicle parked a short distance away. As the suspect was being secured in the police vehicle, “an unknown person seized the opportunity and made off with the unattended backpack,” RCMP noted.

The officer took notice, gave chase and located the backpack thief just a short distance away. The individual, a 30-year-old man, was arrested without incident. He was later released and charges are pending.

Karlee Pelletier was held overnight in custody and appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Friday, Oct. 14, and formally charged with robbery with an imitation firearm, robbery, and disguise with intent. She remains in custody while awaiting her next court appearance Thursday, Oct. 20.

RCMP Victim Services were requested and are actively assisting the employees of the business.

“We have seen a lot of weird things, but we don’t often see the robber end up being robbed, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “We’re just thankful the situation ended quickly and that the stolen money was recovered and returned.”

