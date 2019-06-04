Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

The Victoria Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in what they are calling a “bizarre road rage incident” that saw a lit cigarette thrown onto another driver through the car window.

On Monday afternoon, a driver – with a young child in the back of the car – honked at a truck for tailgating another car and running a red light near Broughton and Blanshard streets.

The driver of the truck, a black Nissan, then allegedly threw a lit cigarette into that individual’s open window, causing minor burns. The young child in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers are looking to identify the suspect and hoping to speak to any witnesses who were in the area around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and saw the truck being driven recklessly.

The black Nissan truck had ‘Pro-4’ written on the driver side, with the ‘4’ printed in yellow. The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654.



