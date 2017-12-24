The City of Campbell River has officially dissolved the company formerly in charge of economic development, after assuming its liabilities and debts – a mere formality since those were non existent.

Rivercorp is officially dead

Final paperwork has been filed to complete the dissolution of economic development company

The city has crossed the final “T” and dotted the final “I” in the dissolution of Rivercorp, the former company in charge of encouraging economic development in Campbell River.

At its last meeting of 2017, the City of Campbell River officially wound up the affairs of the corporation by assuming all of its debts and liabilities.

“The city’s solicitor has explained that there is one last resolution that city council needs to adopt in order to facilitate the dissolution of the city’s Economic Development Corporation (CREDC),” reads the report from city clerk Peter Wipper. The resolution, Wipper says, “would authorize the city to enter into the attached ‘Assumption & Distribution Agreement’ with CREDC that would transfer the corporation’s property, assets and liabilities to the city.”

The move is strictly a paperwork formality that needed to happen in order for the company to be officially disolved, as the debts and liabilities being assumed by the city total zero dollars.

“Over the last several months, staff have completed a detailed review of CREDC and can confirm that the corporation has no remaining debts or liabilities,” the report states.

Mayor Andy Adams asked City Manager Deborah Sargent if this was, in fact, the last thing that needed to happen before the company could be completely disolved, which she confirmed is the case.

The company will now be officially disolved by the end of 2017.

Previous story
B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients
Next story
Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

BC Hydro to take down one generator and increase flow down Elk Falls Canyon six-fold

Public is warned to stay away from the Campbell River upstream of Elk Falls and in the canyon

Minister of Transportaton takes issue with claim ferry review a ‘waste of time’

The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure takes issue with a Quadra Island… Continue reading

Campbell Riverites banding together to fight fentanyl crisis

A group of concerned citizens has banded together to tackle the fentanyl… Continue reading

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Most Read