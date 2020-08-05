Resident averts fire hazard by reporting unattended campfire near Gold River

Western Forest Products responded and put out the unattended fire near Ward Creek Main

An unattended campfire was put out on Crown land by Western Forest Products (WFP) staff near Gold River, after they were alerted by a resident who came across it.

Campfire logs were found smouldering by the residents on Ward Creek main, off the Head Bay Forest Service Road- approximately four kilometres by road from Gold River, confirmed WFP spokesperson, Babita Khunkhun.

Had the campfire not been found, it could have resulted in a forest fire since fire hazard in these areas of the Island is currently between moderate to high risk.

In gold River, open campfires are officially banned between April to September and a notice was issued for the same in March.

Yesterday in a news release, Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson urged citizens to be vigilant about fire, especially since the province enters the hottest month of the year. Most of B.C’s wildfires occur in August, and according to statistics 85 per cent of the province’s wildfires have been human-caused.

While campfires are still being allowed in the province, BC Wildfire Service had announced an open-burning ban for Vancouver Island last week, to reduce wildfire risk.

Category 2 and category 3 open fire is prohibited throughout except Haida Gwaii.

Coastal Fire Centre had also announced that anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

