Report of gunshots leads to discovery of deceased male in Campbell River

Police conduct investigation in the south end of Campbell River

RCMP are conducting an investigation into a report of shots fired followed by the discovery of a deceased male in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River while they conduct an investigation into a report of shots fired followed by the discovery of a deceased male.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police located a male who was deceased outside a residence.

The investigation is in its very early stages and multiple police resources are being utilized including forensics units, Police Dog Services, and the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit.

Further information will be released by the Campbell River RCMP as it becomes available.

“We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly.”

The Campbell River RCMP can be contacted at 250-286-6221.

Previous story
Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Just Posted

Report of gunshots leads to discovery of deceased male in Campbell River

Police conduct investigation in the south end of Campbell River

Wind warning issued for Campbell River

Wind could reach speeds of up to 70km/h: Environment Canada

RCMP Emergency Response Team called in to arrest man at Black Creek General Store

42-year-old Campbell River man facing numerous charges

North Island candidates chime in on climate change, transition from fossil fuels

How do we get off oil and gas without tanking our economy?

North Island – Powell River candidates chime in on housing issues

One of many questions asked at Thursday’s all-candidates forum at the Tidemark

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Most Read