One of 11 new butt receptacles located in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

One of 11 new butt receptacles located in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Recycle your cigarette butts at new receptacles in downtown Campbell River

Downtown Business Improvement Association joins TerraCycle for new venture

The Downtown Campbell River Buisness Improvement Association has joined up with TerraCycle to help keep downtown cleaner.

TerraCycle specializes in collecting and repurposing hard-to-recycle materials. That includes cigarette butts, which is the target of the new venture by the two groups.

The initiative is to install 11 cigarette recycling receptacles downtown, the contents of which are shipped to TerraCycle and processed into plastic pellets for use in recycled products. Any remaining tobacco is composted.

“I attended a BIABC (Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia) Conference where I learned about TerraCycle,” said Jan Wade, a representative from Downtown Campbell River Business Improvement Association. “Campbell River is surrounded by Discovery Passage and countless lakes, rivers, and creeks. We want to help stop the harmful cigarette filters from making their way into these waters. Plus, the filters can be recycled!”

When processed, the paper and tobacco are separated from the filter and composted. The filter is recycled into plastic pellets, which manufacturers can use to make several products, such as shipping pallets, ashtrays, and park benches.

The cigarette butts from Campbell River join the hundreds of millions that have been recycled by TerraCycle around the world.

That’s on top of the more than eight billion pieces of waste that were once considered non-recyclable.

RELATED: Downtown BIA tackles cigarette butt problem


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunityEnvironmentGarbageNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bears that attacked two women in Squamish won’t be captured

Just Posted

Fire fighter Shawn Kotscherofski drops a few pumpkins from the Campbell River Fire Department’s tower truck. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Fire fighters smash at Strathcona Gardens

One of 11 new butt receptacles located in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Recycle your cigarette butts at new receptacles in downtown Campbell River

Glen Piotrofsky, Grand Knight, is flanked by Tim Hortons owners Jaice and Rachelle Granson on the left and Danielle and Darcy Purcell on the right to accept the cheque for the money raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River locations. The amount raised – $13,461.24 – is the most ever in all the years that the Smile Cookie Fundraiser has been active in Campbell River and will be used to help pay for the groceries placed in the hampers. Photo contributed
49th edition of the Christmas Hamper Fund to get underway

St John Brigade Division Supervisor, Elaine Brown checks the blood pressure of patient Franco Sartor, while Eagles President Bob Brinn and Ladies Auxillary President Diane Peain look on. Photo submitted
Eagles help purchase blood pressure monitor

Pop-up banner image