Record response for UCBM nominations this year

Eight out of 26 submissions from Vancouver Island

A record number of 26 local elected officials submitted their names to serve on Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM)’s executive nominations for 2020-21.

Eight submissions were from Vancouver Island, which included councillors from Campbell River, Courtenay, Tahsis, Nanaimo, Qualicum beach, Victoria, Port Alberni and Port McNeill.

The nominations closed on July 31 and candidates running for president, first vice president (VP), second VP, electoral area representative and small community representative were acclaimed.

Coun. Sarah Fowler, from the village of Tahsis was acclaimed as the small community representative.

With multiple nominations for certain positions, elections will occur for third VP, director at large and Vancouver Metroa area representative. Three candidates are running for third VP, 14 candidates are running for five director at large positions, and four candidates are running for two Metro Vancouver area representative positions.

Elections for these positions will be held during the 2020 virtual UBCM Convention.

“Despite the pandemic, it is wonderful to see such an overwhelming response,” said nominating committee chair, Coun. Arjun Singh, in an UBCM news release.

“The committee was thrilled to see such great interest of members seeking election to the Executive.”

The Nominating Committee report will be released this week and further information for candidates as to the election process at the 2020 virtual Convention will follow in the coming weeks.

