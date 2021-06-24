A man relaxes under a tree in a park in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man relaxes under a tree in a park in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

An ‘exceptionally strong’ ridge of high pressure building Friday to Tuesday could leave parts of the province dangerously warm

The heatwave which has seen scorching temperatures across B.C. is expected to get record-breakingly worse this weekend, triggering a new warning from Environment Canada.

The agency said an “exceptionally strong” building ridge of high pressure could leave parts of the province dangerously warm from Friday until Tuesday.

“The duration of this heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads the Wednesday (June 23) warning.

ALSO: B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Most of the province, including much of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and central British Columbia will be affected.

On Saturday, a dome of heat is expected to bubble up and become trapped in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Hot temperatures are increasing health risks for everyday citizens, who are being advised to drink plenty of fluids and find a cool place to stay.

Authorities are encouraging people to monitor older family members, friends and neighbours for signs of heat illness including dizziness, vomiting, extreme thirst, rapid breathing and heartbeat and decreased or dark urination.

RELATED: A scorching 37 C in the forecast for Victoria

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” reads the warning.

The heat is expected to ease Wednesday.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherHeat waveSummerWeather

Previous story
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant
Next story
B.C. man sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting passed-out girl

Just Posted

Barry and Amanda Glickman, the SRD representatives on the Mid-Island Emergency Radio Coordination Team (pictured here on their boat), deserve much of the credit for a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the SRD and Cortes Radio, according to SRD protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman. They jokingly say Salty (their dog) is really the brains behind their operation, however. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Barry Glickman honoured for emergency radio service

Rod Burns brings up the rear of the pro-Old Growth side of a demonstration last week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD endorses Old Growth Strategic Review Panel’s recommendations

Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries
BC Ferries Island 3 crosses into Pacific

Campbell River’s 2021 Point in Time count found 116 people were experiencing homelessness on the day of the count. File photo
First Campbell River homelessness count in three years sees 43 per cent increase