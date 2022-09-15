RCMP seek witness after man goes missing on Vancouver Island

Police in Parksville want to talk to driver of Chevy Silverado with Ontario plates

The Oceanside RCMP want to speak with a man who they believe assisted Ottavio Cutillo, who was reported missing on Sept. 12.

The man was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Ontario licence plates BR 63762. Investigators indicated he may have helped Cutillo, whose 2006 red Toyota Yaris with BC licence plates MS5 98N, may have broken down near the old train station on Alberni Highway in Parksville on the evening of Sept. 10.

Attempts to contact the registered owner of the Chevrolet Silverado have not been successful and we are asking the owner of the pickup truck to contact police so investigators can speak with him, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. If you are the owner of this pickup truck or see this pickup truck, please contact police.

Oceanside RCMP and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue have been searching for 60-year-old Cutillo since he was reported missing on Sept. 12 and believe he may still be in the Oceanside area.

Cutillo is described as six-foot-two and 210 pounds, stocky, clean-shaven with short, cropped salt-an- pepper hair and is missing some teeth. Cutillo usually wears dark clothes and is unsteady on his feet but frequents local walking beaches in Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

Investigators are concerned for Cutillo’s health and ask that if anyone has any information about his whereabouts to please Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

