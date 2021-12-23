RCMP on Vancouver Island looking for man with 10 outstanding warrants

Police from Nanaimo to Campbell River on the lookout for Ryan Gauthier

Police in various jurisdictions on Vancouver Island are looking for Ryan Gauthier, 42, who is wanted on 10 outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo and other municipalities on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who currently has 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, Ryan Gauthier, 42, recently failed to attend a court appearance shortly after being released from police custody. The resulting warrant for failing to appear has been added to a list of nine previous warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants are for drug, firearms and driving offences and more.

RCMP say Gauthier is “a travelling man” and is thought to be somewhere between Nanaimo and Campbell River.

Gauthier is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-14889.

