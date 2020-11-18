Commissioner Michèle Audette listens at the final day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Michèle Audette listens at the final day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP needs structural changes to address racism: MMIWG commissioner

Audette said police officers who are well-trained and sensitive can protect Indigenous people and save lives

A commissioner who served on the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls says top-down attitudes and the centralized structure of the RCMP are leading to racist practices against Indigenous people in Canada.

Speaking in French to the House of Commons public safety committee Michèle Audette said there is goodwill from some within the RCMP, but the organization exhibits systemic racism that she has been denouncing for a long time.

She said there should be Indigenous oversight of the RCMP through a civilian body that can listen to complaints and be trusted by the people who make them.

Audette said the mistrust between Indigenous communities and the RCMP exists because the RCMP for decades removed Indigenous children from their families and took them to residential schools.

School curriculums should be modernized to teach Indigenous culture and history to dissipate ignorance, she said, adding that young people want to learn the history of Indigenous Peoples.

Audette said police officers who are well-trained and sensitive can protect Indigenous people and save their lives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

IndigenousMMIWGRacial injusticeracismRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada warns against UV products that falsely claim to kill COVID-19 virus
Next story
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Just Posted

MARS founder Maj Birch. Black Press file photo
Impact of MARS founder recalled on fifth anniversary of her passing

“She embedded a vision within us, but not only a vision, but an inspiration.”

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Muchalat Inlet, near Gold River, British Columbia. The tsunami mapping project will take place along areas from Muchalat Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial park. (Wikimedia commons)
More money added to SRD tsunami mapping project

Philanthropic group donates at least $350,000 to project

The City of Campbell River is almost ready to re-open Rockland Road between Galerno and Highway 19A as the work nears completion on the new roundabout and section of roadway. Photo courtesy McElhanney
Rockland hill to reopen to traffic in December

City releases update on the Highway 19A Waterfront Project

The landfill, to be located next to the square-shaped structure in the photo, needs to be approved by the ALC and the city. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Residents concerned about north Campbell River landfill project

Application needs ALC and city approval

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes looks positive as he finishes his 98th lap of the Cowichan Sportsplex track on Sunday, Nov. 15, the first day of his bid to break the Canadian six-day running record. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Two records have already fallen as Jerry Hughes pushes on

Most Read