Oceanside RCMP are asking the public for any help in locating 17-year-old Georgia Stump. (Photo submitted)

RCMP look for missing 17-year-old girl from Nanoose Bay

Georgia Kelly Stump was last seen March 19

Oceanside RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday, March 19.

According to a police press release, Georgia Kelly Stump was last seen that day in Nanoose Bay. She is known to spend time in Nanaimo as well as Parksville-Qualicum.

Stump is 5-foot-6 with a medium build, blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

