(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

35-year-old Justin Ehlert from Lillooet has been charged with homicide

Lillooet RCMP have laid homicide charges against 35-year-old Justin Ehlert in the death of Lillooet man, Leeland Alexander.

On March 15, RCMP were advised of a man down in the 600 block of Main Street in Lillooet. RCMP located Alexander with serious injuries. He was transported to the Lillooet hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, thanked witnesses who came forward to assist with evidence gathering in the case. Manseau also thanked the Statlimx Tribal Police, who were on scene before the RCMP arrived on March 15.

Ehlert is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C.. homicides

Previous story
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Next story
‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.
Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Coastal First Nations express support for salmon farming as a path to self-determination and reconciliation

Phil Griffith is helped by volunteers to unload trash from his boat. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Volunteers tackle underwater garbage in Campbell River estuary