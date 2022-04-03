RCMP investigate suspicious death near Port Alberni waterfront

RCMP are asking for dashcam or security video that may help solve woman’s death

The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

RCMP are seeking witnesses and video footage from the public as they investigate a suspicious death in Port Alberni.

On Saturday, April 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a unresponsive woman near the intersection of Roger Street and Victoria Quay. Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say a “vehicle of interest” left the scene prior to police arriving.

“Our officers have spoken with witness and have canvassed for video in the area,” said Const. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP. “Officers have identified the vehicle of interest, which has been seized as the investigation continues.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours on April 2 as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and BC Coroners Service looked into the incident.

RCMP are now asking anyone with dash camera video in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. or anyone who may have witnessed anything of concern to call the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP