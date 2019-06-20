RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP called in some reinforcements over the weekend.

After two shootings just a day apart, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) were deployed in the Comox Valley.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, who had a meeting with members of the local detachment following the shootings, said he was aware of the plans to bring in the special unit.

“I did indeed know about it,” said Wells. “When I met with the RCMP after the shootings they informed me that this is what they planned on doing, and to keep quiet on it because they didn’t want anyone to be aware of what was happening.

“The fact that we got the crack team of B.C. coming in to ferret out … assist the local RCMP, I think that’s amazing. It’s awesome teamwork, very targeted, and can be very effective in terms of trying to turn things around.”

According to a press release issued by the Comox Valley RCMP, the purpose of UGET is to mitigate, disrupt, and suppress any further violence. The police officers conduct active and high visibility enforcement in the community, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity.

“One of the integral components of the overall CFSEU-BC enforcement strategy are the Uniform Gang Enforcement Teams (UGET),” says Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC media relations officer. “UGET represents the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC, which will directly interact with individuals involved in organized criminal activity to help our agency deliver on our mandate. Providing UGET support to Comox Valley is a positive for the community and law enforcement.”

Over four days in the Comox Valley, UGET members checked numerous cars and people, almost all of them with associations to the street-level drug trade. The team seized drugs, cell phones, a machete, knives, three replica firearms, a smoke grenade and one rifle.

“The attendance of these additional police officers was noticed by the general public and by those involved in criminal activity,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “We are sending a strong message that violence will not be tolerated in this community.”

Wells said the while the weekend blitz was effective, the battle against organized crime in the Comox Valley is an ongoing effort.

“Right after the election, before I was even sworn in, we had a meeting to talk about some of the major issues in town, and this [organized crime] was one of them,” said Wells. “One of the other things that they have started to do is the community policing, where they are walking around, and have the cycling RCMP officers, and are able to get into the nooks and crannies of the city that otherwise would kind of be left unto themselves.

“What I said before, and I will reiterate, we really want people to know that if they see or hear anything suspicious that they let the RCMP know about it. Even if they can’t respond right away, it can be put into their ‘hot list’ of places so they can keep the pressure on. I think that is really the key going forward. We want to keep applying that pressure so that people know this type of anti-social behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for additional details on the weekend deployment.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer
B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you've never heard of

Chinook fishery not ‘closed’ in area is message from guides

Conservative MP Calkins comes to Campbell River hear fishing stakeholders’ concerns

UPDATE: Fire crews suppress smouldering fire on Highway 19 north of Campbell River

Wildfire reached .25 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Strathcona Regional District won’t cover director’s court costs

Case was concluded June 10, with lawyer saying clients were put up to launching petition

Water-resilient gardening in times of drought

Strathcona Regional District hold workshop on how best to use water in gardens

Intertidal walk looks at life on the reef in Campbell River

Biologist Sandra Milligan has been leading walks for 13 years

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

