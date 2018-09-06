Rash of fires in Campbell River’s south end prompts fire safety reminder

Campbell River firefighters have been busy with a number of unrelated fires in Willow Point ever since this fire in a Joanne Drive residence on Aug. 19. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Mirror File

Campbell River fire crews have been busy over the past couple of weeks, particularly in the south end of the community.

“Crews have responded to three structure fires in just four days in Willow Point, just a couple weeks after the devastating fire that destroyed a home on Joanne Drive in Willow Point,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty in a press release. “The rash of fires are not connected in any way, but they indicate the increase in demand for service in the south as the city continues to see growth.”

On Saturday night, crews responded to a fire in a garage of a residence on Apple Drive. When crews arrived black smoke was coming from the garage of a residential home. The fire was contained to the garage and is under investigation by RCMP.

On Monday, crews responded to a kitchen fire on Varsity Drive.

On Tuesday, crews responded to a fire that started in a dryer on Tyee Drive. Heavy black smoke filled the second floor level of this home and displaced a family of four.

“Early detection by a smoke alarm, early notification or call to the fire department and a fast response time by fire crews are all instrumental in minimizing the damage and injuries caused by fire,” Doherty says. “The longer a fire burns, the less chance of survival, and the greater chance of fire spreading beyond a room, floor or building to adjacent buildings or forest lands.”

The fire chief adds, “The fire department would like to remind residents to test their smoke alarms regularly to ensure they’re functioning. The early detection of smoke by a smoke alarm may be your only chance of escaping a fire safely”