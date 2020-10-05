A health-care worker takes people’s details as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec to make masks mandatory in high school classrooms in highest COVID alert areas

Directive begins today and will continue until at least Oct. 28

Quebec is making mask-wearing mandatory in classrooms for high school students in regions at the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said today the new directive will enter into effect on Thursday and remain until at least Oct. 28.

The mask-wearing order is among a series of new public health measures that Roberge says aims to ensure students, teachers and school staff are safe amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

The greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, as well as the Chaudiere-Appalaches region south of the provincial capital, are at the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Earlier today, the province reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 79,650.

Health officials reported two deaths in the past 24-hours attributed to the novel coronavirus, and four that they said occurred at earlier dates, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,884.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusQuebecSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic
Next story
Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

Just Posted

Campbell River police kept busy Monday morning

Report of shots fired and a fire behind Chances within an hour of each other Oct. 5

Campbell River woman injured by baseball bat after confronting intruders

‘There are significant risks in confronting some people’: RCMP

Campbell River RCMP remind door-to-door solicitors of best practices

Reminders follow complaints over weekend solicitation by lawn care company

Cortes Island band reinvents itself for the COVID-19 world

‘We had to revisit how this whole thing was going to be sustainable’

Campbell River classrooms remain COVID-free: school district

Superintendent asked community to remain committed to keeping spread of COVID-19 low

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

COVID-19 case confirmed at Vancouver Island high school

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Most Read