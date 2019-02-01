Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL

Quebec man arrested on hate charge after Facebook video praises mosque shooter

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne

A Quebec man has been arrested after allegedly appearing in a video praising Quebec City’s mosque shooter and expressing hatred toward Muslims.

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in court later today where police say he could be charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group.

READ MORE: Two years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

The video was allegedly posted to Facebook on Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the shooting that left six men dead and several injured.

Alexandre Bissonnette is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six charges of attempted murder.

Dion is already facing a charge of incitement to commit criminal acts stemming from another social media video published last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New ‘workhorse’ police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash
Next story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Just Posted

Mowi updates Strathcona Regional District on certification efforts

Company is moving toward full certification in its operations

First Nations carvings stolen during break-and-enter at downtown Campbell River office

Stolen artwork includes Bear Dancer carving by Quadra Island-based artist Michael Price

Comox Valley Land Trust protects 27 acres of Father Charles Brandt hermitage

Donation of land rights from Father Charles Brandt ensures 27-acres of natural forest on the banks of the Oyster River are protected in perpetuity

A Pair-A-Dice for the Campbell River geek community

Geek isn’t a four letter word. Wait….yes it is. But you know what I mean…..

City of Campbell River hears more on controversial Upland Landfill proposal

Two more presentations, from both sides, heard by council Monday night

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

VIDEO: Recovery and release of poisoned eagles continues in Cowichan Valley

Second bird set free, three more remain in care

Most Read