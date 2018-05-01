Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

  May. 1, 2018
The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will give students the skills to land good-paying jobs in the booming tech industry.

The Province is providing the college with $100,000 to support planning for 40 spaces in a new certificate program. This program will provide people on Vancouver Island with the hands-on skills to work with computer information systems.

“The provincial funding is greatly appreciated,” said NIC president John Bowman. “It will allow us to remain responsive, and keep up with demand for homegrown talent in a dynamic sector that supports many local employers.”

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, said the funding is long overdue.

“The reality is that the last significant investment in tech programming was more than a decade ago,” said Mark. “Funding additional student spaces in a new tech program at North Island College is an investment in an innovative, sustainable, 21st-century economy that works for people.”

“The technology and innovation engine of B.C.’s booming economy requires access to skilled tech talent, and tech companies are hungry for good people,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “These new tech spaces at North Island College will help up-and-coming innovators find good jobs, while helping local companies get their products to market.”

The college is consulting with industry and employers in the program’s development stages to ensure students graduate with the basic knowledge and skills to meet the needs of businesses in the region. The certificate is designed to help people start working as IT professionals in less than a year, and could feed into NIC’s existing interactive media and web design programs.

“Graduates of this program will not only have the chance to find good-paying jobs in a growing sector, they will also help spark innovation locally and across the province,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox.

As planning continues, the program’s location, tuition and curriculum details will be confirmed.

