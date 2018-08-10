BC Proud has organized a rally for Saturday afternoon to protest the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the front of Victoria’s City Hall. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

BC Proud has organized a rally in protest of the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the front steps of Victoria’s City Hall.

The decision to remove the statue was made in June 2017 through the City’s Witness Reconciliation Program and City Family, but the removal date was only announced on Wednesday, resulting in push back from citizens who felt more discussion was necessary.

RELATED: Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

“We’re upset,” said Aaron Gunn, spokesperson for BC Proud, an online advocacy group. “[Mayor] Helps, instead of consulting the public, is erasing Canada’s and Victoria’s history instead of leaving it alone and learning from it.”

The statue is being removed due to Macdonald’s controversial legacy. While he acted as a Victoria MP, and Canada’s first Prime Minister, he was also the Minister of Indian Affairs during Canada’s implementation of residential schools.

The City Family felt it didn’t want people visiting City Hall to have to walk past a statue that was potentially associated with trauma.

RELATED: Sculptor of John A. Macdonald statue speaks out

For Gunn, removing the statue is a way of turning a blind eye to Macdonald’s wrongdoings.

“If it’s unseen, it stops us from learning from history, celebrating achievements and acknowledging our mistakes,” Gunn said. “Victoria is steeped in history, where do we go from here? Do we change the name of the City because it’s named after a colonial queen? Do we change the name of the province?”

The statue is scheduled to be removed at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, but the rally isn’t scheduled until 12:00 p.m.

“If the statue is gone by the time we get there, it just compounds our message,” Gunn Said. “This is very much the beginning of the battle to save this statue.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Petersen Road resident describes alleged confrontation with armed man
Next story
John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

Just Posted

Hot weather has Campbell River conservation society waving for help

Greenways Land Trust is seeking volunteers to help with watering their native… Continue reading

Petersen Road resident describes alleged confrontation with armed man

Police release more details about armed break and enter that allegedly took place Thursday

Island Timberlands closes public access to privately owned forests amid wildfires

Sites including Oyster River closed as crews tackle wildfires in Alberni Valley

No charges laid viral deer-shooting case

Nathan Chickite issues apology after Crown recommends alternative to court action

While you’re enjoying the great outdoors, Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers standby 24/7

Campbell River Search and rescue (CRSAR) members did not get much of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mystery solved! Local man reunited with lost photo

Sailor identified as Arthur De’Ath of Campbell River

Fat girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Wind a concern as new fire near Port Alberni grows

Beaufort Range fire still not under control: Coastal Fire Centre

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Most Read