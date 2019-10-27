People hold up signs during a demonstration against Bill 21 in Montreal, Sunday, October 6, 2019. The controversial Quebec secularism law bans some public-sector employees from wearing religious symbols in the workplace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Protesters against Quebec’s secularism law say they’re not giving up

About 200 of them braved the cold rain and gathered in Montreal’s Parc-Extension

Protesters against Quebec’s secularism law say they aren’t giving up the fight to overturn Bill 21.

About 200 of them braved the cold rain and gathered in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood to march against the law and systemic racism.

The legislation passed earlier this year prohibits some government employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The Quebec government says the law helps to ensure the state is secular, but its opponents say it discriminates against minorities and especially Muslim women.

Ichrak Nourel Hak, a teaching student who wears a hijab, said at the protests that the law has emboldened those who are racist and caused an increase in islamophobic incidents.

She, along with the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, have filed legal challenges against the legislation.

READ MORE: Singh’s stance on Bill 21 called out by anti-hate group

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campbell River SAR adds ‘cutting-edge’ drug to treatment toolbox
Next story
California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

Just Posted

Campbell River SAR adds ‘cutting-edge’ drug to treatment toolbox

Pain-relieving inhaler will allow teams to look at different extraction options

NIC’s Kitchen Assistant program returns for year two at Campbell River campus

Students spend 15 weeks completing employability coursework and certifications

Museum at Campbell River seeking community support for Festival of Trees

4,000 visitors last year for annual fundraiser, the museum’s largest of the year

RCMP offer best safety practices for Halloween

Parents should talk with kids before heading out the door trick or treating

Powell River Queen to undergo scheduled maintenance

Bowen Queen will run Quadra Island-Campbell River route Nov. 3-16

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Most Read