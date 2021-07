PSD Gator was killed in the line of duty July 8, 2021. Photo by Erin Wallis Photography

Campbell River residents have a chance today (July 11) to say goodbye to Gator, the Campbell River Police Service Dog (PSD) killed in the line of duty on July 8.

At 3 p.m., there will be an emergency vehicle procession for Gator along Dogwood Street, from the RCMP Detachment to the Fire Department at 13th Avenue.

The community is being invited to pay tribute to Gator and attend.