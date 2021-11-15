Vehicles are underwater in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Tulameen River breaches dykes, leaving much of the town under water

Princeton has declared a state of emergency after the surging Tulameen River breached its banks in many areas throughout the town.

Two hundred and ninety homes were hurriedly placed on evacuation order late Sunday night, Nov. 14.

“It came up so fast,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “It’s changing every minute now,” he added, in an interview at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 15.

In a chaotic situation, two municipal wells have been shut down and a boil water advisory will be issued.

The flooding on Fenchurch Avenue impacted a lift station, which normally conducts sewage, through a pipe beneath the river. The breach has potentially contaminated the water supply, said Coyne.

The town’s public work’s department, on Harold Avenue, is under water. “We can’t even get to it,” said Coyne.

The Spotlight will update this story as more details are available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Multiple separate slides close Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 7 near Hope

Just Posted

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Photo contributed
Campbell River duo presents Anti-Asian Racism: The Story You May Not Know

Kevin Gearey, Hamper Fund Volunteer accepts a donation of $1000 from Diana deWitt, Assistant Manager, CCCU Willow Point Branch. Photo contributed
Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund is ready to receive your donations

The security company that had been doing overnight patrols in downtown Campbell River has stopped the service due to staffing issues. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Staffing shortage ends overnight security patrols in downtown Campbell River

This is the second exposure notification this semester at École Phoenix Middle School. Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River school