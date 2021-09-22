A mountain goat stands on Sheep Mountain in the backcountry of Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The goat was among four grazing on the mountain. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Yoho National Park officials say goat killing bear is a rarity in wild

A mountain goat is believed to be responsible for the death of a grizzly bear found slumped near a trail in British Columbia’s Yoho National Park earlier this month.

David Laskin, a wildlife ecologist with Parks Canada, says a necropsy on the carcass found wounds consistent with the size and shape of mountain goat horns, with one under each of the female bear’s armpits and one on the side of its neck.

He says other causes of death were ruled out, including human involvement.

Laskin says it’s common for grizzlies to prey on mountain goats, with a tendency to attack from above, and it’s not unusual that a bear might be injured in the scuffle.

But he says a goat fatally wounding a bear is “exceedingly rare.”

Laskin says the adult bear was smaller in size among the population of 25 to 30 grizzlies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks, but it was not unusually small.

“It was quite interesting and it’s not something we normally encounter,” Laskin said in an interview. “It’s still a loss of a female grizzly bear in her reproductive prime, however our grizzly bear populations are still healthy and stable in the park.”

The bear was an adult but the necropsy showed no signs she had ever had cubs.

Laskin says it’s hard to gauge the bear’s hunting experience, but her smaller size may have played a role in the fatal attack.

The bear weighed about 68 kilograms. The average weight for a prime male mountain goat is about double that.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

RELATED: Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Wildlife

Previous story
Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

A graph on Facebook’s Ad Library Report page shows far more spending from the Conservative Party than any other party in the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Facebook
Conservative campaign far outspends other campaigns on Facebook ads

Campbell Riverite Alexis Barbot dips his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean, symbolizing the end of his journey across the country. Photo supplied
Campbell Riverite rides across Canada in summer adventure

Drive BC is reporting foggy conditions along Highway 19A on the morning of Sept. 22. Screen capture from Drive BC traffic camera.
Drivers warned of foggy conditions this morning

A Campbell River Fire Department crew after extinguishing a car fire off the Island Highway around noon on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Fire department responds to auto fire