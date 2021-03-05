Preliminary designs for CSWM composting facility released

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is planning webinars for the public to see the preliminary designs for the new composting facility. Photo CSWM

Comox Strathcona Waste Management wants to share the preliminary designs for its new composting facility that will be built at the Campbell River Waste Management Centre in 2022.

Two webinars will be held next week on Tuesday and Thursday, giving people the chance to learn more about the facility’s design, ask questions and provide comments. The Tuesday meeting will be between noon and 1 p.m. and the Thursday meeting will be in the evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility will enable curbside organics collection from over 30,000 homes in Campbell River, Comox, Cumberland and Courtenay by fall 2022, according to a release from the CSWM. The material will be transformed into high-quality soil that can be used for agriculture and landscaping in the area.

“Removing organics from the waste stream is essential to manage our solid waste cost effectively, reduce greenhouse gasses and advance our regional waste diversion goals,” explained Cole Makinson, Capital Projects Manager CSWM. “We are excited to share our plans for the new regional composting facility with the community and explain how their input will be used to make our diversion goals a reality.”

All composting activity will take place indoors, which will help minimize noise and odour. The facility will also have no impacts to groundwater or the surrounding habitat. A transfer station will be built at the Cumberland regional landfill for Courtenay, Cumberland and Comox-based drop-offs.

The project is budgeted at $15.5 million, $6.4 million of which was sourced from grants and $9.1 from the CSWM reserves. The operation of the facility will be managed through tipping fees.

CSWM did consultation work in 2020, and have a “What We Heard” report on the project’s website. Those interested can sign up for the webinars, also on the project website. All comments will be summarized and submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to support the construction and operating permit for the facility.

