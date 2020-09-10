(photo credit/Lyn Hawley)

Power outage planned for Zeballos and surrounding areas on Sept. 12 and 13

Crews will be working on substation maintenance and pole replacements

Power outage has been planned for Zeballos and surrounding areas on Sept. 12 and 13, for BC Hydro to complete work on their electrical system.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the power outage will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The electrical work on these days includes end of life pole replacements and substation maintenance. Power will be switched off for the safety of the crews and the public.

To protect equipment from damage during the outage, residents have been asked to turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and to unplug electronics.

