UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni teenager has been found

Alexis Huttunen last seen by her family on morning of Dec. 7, 2022

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

According to Port Alberni RCMP, a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.

Alexis Huttunen was reported missing on Dec. 7, 2022, but RCMP say she has now been located.

“We would like to thank the community for their vigilance and concern during this time,” the Port Alberni RCMP posted on Facebook.

