Whitney Clayton was reported missing on Feb. 2. Police are asking the public for any information that may help in locating her. (RCMP Handout)

Police trying to locate woman missing from Cowichan, Whitney Clayton

Have you seen Whitney Clayton?

Whitney Clayton, 27, was last seen at Cowichan District Hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 and hasn’t been heard from since.

She was reported missing to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Feb 2.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clayton, who is originally from the Terrace area.

A slim Indigenous woman, Clayton stands 5 foot 5 and was last seen with purple/pink shoulder length hair. Police do note that they’ve received unconfirmed information that she may have shaved her head.

Anyone with information as to Clayton’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.

