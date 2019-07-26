There continues to be a heavy police presence in the Gillam, Man. area as of July 26, 2019, in the search for wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Investigators will be going door to door in their hunt in nothern Manitoba for suspected killers Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, in hopes of learning if someone unknowingly helped the pair leave town.

TIMELINE: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

The two young men from Port Alberni have been on the run for more than a week, and are wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of Leonard Dyck, 64, near Dease Lake on July 19, and in connection to the shooting deaths of tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler along the Alaska Highway, south of Liard Hot Springs.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news briefing in Manitoba on Friday that door-to-door canvassing will continue over the next 72 hours within Gillam, Man., as well as on the Fox Lake Cree Nation reserve.

“Our investigators are also exploring the possibility that the suspects may have inadvertently received assistance in leaving the area,” Courchaine said, adding that there have been no confirmed sightings of either wanted man but that they may have changed their appearances.

READ MORE: Port Alberni mayor backs RCMP in manhunt for teens

“It’s possible that someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to and be hesitant to come forward,” she said.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last seen in Gillam on Monday. The vehicle they were believed to be driving was also found torched in the remote northern town that evening. On Thursday, police announced that there had been no vehicle thefts in the region, prompting the belief the two fugitives were still in the area.

“Investigators continue to follow up on tips, review the physical and digital information collected, and share information with police services across Canada,” Courchaine said.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If spotted, Canadians should call 911 immediately.

Police ask for caution in spreading false information online

Canadians across the country are watching the manhunt unfold, with rumours running rampant as to the pair’s whereabouts.

READ MORE: Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

On Thursday night, a photo spreaded rapidly online of a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to McLeod, holding a copy of the Winnipeg Sun. Manitoba RCMP have confirmed that it is not one of the suspected killers.

“The spreading of false information, in communities across Manitoba has created fear and panic,” Courchaine said.

“Be assured that it is in our best interest to share confirmed facts as soon as possible both in advancing our investigation and in respect to public safety.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read