Police seek suspects in attempted robbery of fireworks stand in Shawnigan

The RCMP in Shawnigan Lake want the public’s help to identify three suspects armed with a gun who tried to rob a fireworks stand the day before Halloween.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment was contacted after an attempted robbery with a firearm at a fireworks stand located on Trowsee Road in Mill Bay just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The report stated a man pointed a firearm at the victim operating the stand, and the two struggled.

The suspect fled the scene with two accomplices shortly after, leaving the victim uninjured.

The three suspects took off in a white Ford Ranger with a black canopy.

The truck was later recovered after it had been abandoned, and was determined to have been stolen earlier on the same day from a local business.

“When the suspects fled the scene they may have damaged their getaway vehicle by driving over a culvert, because the vehicle was later found inoperative and abandoned,” said Corp. Chris Manseau, divisional media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP.

“The Shawnigan Lake RCMP called in a member from police dog services to assist in locating the suspects. They searched for several hours, however were not successful.”

The truck was seized and has been examined by members of the Vancouver Island integrated forensic identification section to help identify the suspects.

The RCMP are now reaching out to the public to identify those involved.

The first of the three suspects is a man, more than six feet tall, approximately 240 lbs, with a tattoo on his left wrist near his hand.

At the time he was wearing a wig with long clown hair that covered most of his face.

The second suspect is a woman described as tall with dark hair, wearing baggy athletic pants and a medical mask.

The third suspect is a man, but there was no description of him as he had limited involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment, their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police